Man robbed at Greenacres plaza - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man robbed at Greenacres plaza

Two armed men robbed a person who was in his vehicle parked at Bowman Plaza in Greenacres Friday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim's backpack with thousands of dollars was taken, according to the sheriff's office.

The thieves left in a newer model white Dodge Charger, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.