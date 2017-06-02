Toyota Tacoma recall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Toyota Tacoma recall

Story Video: Click here

Toyota is recalling 36,000 Tacoma pickup trucks in North and South America because they can stall without warning.

The recall involves Tacomas with V-6 engines from the 2016 and 2017 model years.

Toyota says an engine crankshaft timing rotor may have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating which could cause the crank position sensor to malfunction.

That could cause the truck to run roughly, misfire or stall.

32,000 of the recalled trucks are in the U.S. The rest are in Canada, Mexico, Bolivia and Costa Rica.
 

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.