More rain needed to prevent brush fires

Dave Grubich's home has been his dozer the past several months.

Friday he was battling a 50 acre fire in Martin County.

"Cleaning them up making sure that the fire stays where it is," says Grubich.

He has lost count of how many fires he's responded to. He estimates more than 300 and expects a lot more in the coming weeks.

The heat isn't helping either, but he's got that passion.

"Everyone I know that's in it does it because they love it. You don't do it because of the pay, you do it because you love it," says Grubich.

The good news is we got some rain. 

The bad news is it's not nearly enough.

"It's going to take 6-8 inches to catch up," says forest ranger Martin Harn.

He says you can almost guarantee another busy wildfire season in 2018.

 

