Concern about cuts to Beach Act funding

Concern about cuts to Beach Act funding

Dubois Park in Jupiter is something special.

You could call it Chuck Roover's sanctuary. "Always a breeze and the cleanliness of the water, you can see it."

Keeping the cleanliness of the water is a top priority.

"If we don't know if the water is safe. We don't know if it's safe to go fishing," says Terry Gibson of the Environmental Defense Fund. "It's the things you can't see that are the most frightening and those are the bacteria in the water and this particular spot at Dubois Park is one of the chronic hotspots for fecal bacteria."

Gibson says the water there and other locations across Palm Beach County are tested every two weeks thanks to federal funding from the EPA.

His concern now is President Trump's budget proposal for the next fiscal year which he says eliminates Beach Act funding that has provided nearly $2 million to Florida since 2013.

"If that money disappears, we're going to lose the certainty of whether it's safe or unsafe to swim in our coastal waters," says Gibson.

The Florida Department of Health does not comment on any pending legislation.

