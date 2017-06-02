Concern about cuts to Beach Act funding

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Dubois Park in Jupiter is something special.

You could call it Chuck Roover's sanctuary. "Always a breeze and the cleanliness of the water, you can see it."

Keeping the cleanliness of the water is a top priority.

"If we don't know if the water is safe. We don't know if it's safe to go fishing," says Terry Gibson of the Environmental Defense Fund. "It's the things you can't see that are the most frightening and those are the bacteria in the water and this particular spot at Dubois Park is one of the chronic hotspots for fecal bacteria."

Gibson says the water there and other locations across Palm Beach County are tested every two weeks thanks to federal funding from the EPA.

His concern now is President Trump's budget proposal for the next fiscal year which he says eliminates Beach Act funding that has provided nearly $2 million to Florida since 2013.

"If that money disappears, we're going to lose the certainty of whether it's safe or unsafe to swim in our coastal waters," says Gibson.

The Florida Department of Health does not comment on any pending legislation.