Captain, crew and kittens rescued at sea

Captain, crew and kittens rescued at sea

What could have been a fateful trip ended with a happy ending for a captain, his crew, and some stowaway kittens.

Joseph Trebbe and his three passengers were fishing off the coast of Boynton Beach when strong waves began washing over his stern and filling his vessel, according to Boynton Beach police.

When the engine wouldn't start they began yelling and whistling for help.

Fishermen Paul Shersty and Dwayne Fernandes heard the cries for help and began towing the boat until Towboat U.S. arrived and took over, police said.

Once on land police learned there were other survivors. 4 kittens appeared when threatened by the rising water in the boat.

Trebbe believes a cat gave birth to the kittens while the boat was in a storage yard.

He and his passengers held them above water while being rescued.

 

