Professional baseball trainer gaining traction

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach County residents can train one-on-one with a professional baseball trainer.

Ever since Joshua Giles, a trainer who works with major league baseball players and NFL athletes, opened his new private gym in Palm Beach, business has been booming.

"So I began to develop my baseball training system, Pitch Harder, where I would analyze the angles, the body movements and really customize the routine to the individual," said Giles.

There is no 'one size fits all.' Through each video analysis, Giles prescribes a routine for each individual, just like a doctor would a patient.

His method quickly caught on with several MLB and NFL athletes, including 12-time All Star Manny Ramirez, who praised Giles' system.

"I'll never forget, he said, that's some amazing stuff; I've never heard of that."

But it wasn't on the diamond where Giles got his start in Palm Beach County, but rather house calls at local homes in the Palm Beach area, where he found breakthroughs in scoliosis, rotator cuff and pelvis issues.

"They loved it and said, you really need to get over here and establish a gym and the opportunity arose I was able to establish the Power One Fit and it really blew up on the island."

Whether you are a professional athlete, or part of the general population, Giles is all about getting you to the next level.

"I really love bringing my expertise to them to see, 'what can they become?'"