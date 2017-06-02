Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce

Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Fort Pierce Friday night. 

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. along the 3200 block of U.S. 1.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

U.S. 1 remains shut down south of Edwards Road as police investigate.

Police have not yet released any information on the vehicle involved. 

 

Check back for updates. 
 

