Police searching for missing PSL woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police searching for missing PSL woman

Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing 50-year-old woman.

Sandra Osorio Aguilera was last seen Thursday at approximately 8:30 a.m. when she left her residence in Port St. Lucie, on foot.

Sandra is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing 179 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white shapes, black pants and black sandals. 

Sandra does not speak English and is not familiar with the area. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective R. Giaccone at 772-807-4401,  the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

