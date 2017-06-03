Evidence in death of Ofc. Braswell released - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Evidence in death of Ofc. Braswell released

The Monroe County State Attorney released both crash scene pictures and the 911 call from the early morning hours of April 8. That's when Key West police say a car struck the scooter ridden by Delray Beach Police Officers Christine Braswell and Bernenda Marc. 

Braswell died at the scene and Marc is recovering from her injuries. 

Police charged 32-year-old Lacy Morris with DUI manslaughter. 

The State Attorney wants a judge to order Morris to provide a DNA sample. Toxicology tests show Morris was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. 

Prosecutors want the DNA to prove a marijuana cigarette found in the car belonged to Morris. 

