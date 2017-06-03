Roads clear, no threat from suspicious package - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Roads clear, no threat from suspicious package

UPDATE: 

All roads are clear and PBSO confirmed there was no threat.

 

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious package left at 7-Eleven near Southern Boulevard and Crestwood Boulevard in Loxahatchee Saturday morning.

PBSO confirmed the east and west bound lanes of Southern Blvd west of Crestwood Blvd are shut down while we check out a suspicious package left at the 7-Eleven.

Palm Beach County Fire Department is also on scene.

It is advised to avoid the area.

Check back for further updates.

