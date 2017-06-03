Roads clear, no threat from suspicious package

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Chris Cornell's widow still awaiting details about his death

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.

Dozens dead from smoke in Philippine casino attack

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to allies' dismay

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessions questions

UPDATE:

All roads are clear and PBSO confirmed there was no threat.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious package left at 7-Eleven near Southern Boulevard and Crestwood Boulevard in Loxahatchee Saturday morning.

PBSO confirmed the east and west bound lanes of Southern Blvd west of Crestwood Blvd are shut down while we check out a suspicious package left at the 7-Eleven.

Palm Beach County Fire Department is also on scene.

It is advised to avoid the area.

Suspicious packages at 7-11 near Southern Blvd/Crestwood Blvd @PBCFR @PBCountySheriff on location investigating, avoid area — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) June 3, 2017

East and west bound lanes of Southern Blvd west of Crestwood Blvd are shut down while we check out a suspicious package left at the 7-Eleven pic.twitter.com/7ja9gp7E1P — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 3, 2017

#BREAKING: @PBCountySheriff investigating a suspicious package at the 7/11 on Southern Blvd. near Crestwood Blvd. Bomb Squad here now @WPTV pic.twitter.com/wVEa95zx7S — Austin Carter (@AustinWPTV) June 3, 2017

Check back for further updates.