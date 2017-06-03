Man's baseball card could fetch $1 million - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man's baseball card could fetch $1 million

 PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) -- A Georgia man believes his thin piece of cardboard that's smaller than a cellphone could earn him more than $1 million.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 76-year-old Ross Greene has held onto his Honus Wagner baseball card for 21 years, keeping it a secret to all but family and a few friends and stashing it in his sock drawer.

Now, the Peachtree City man is auctioning off his Wagner "T206" card, a 108-year-old card believed to be one of perhaps 60 in existence.

The Wagner card is part of his collection of more than 100,000 cards and memorabilia he's parting with.

Greene plans to use the proceeds for retirement, and to help fund the education of his grandchildren and to support a variety of Christian ministries.

