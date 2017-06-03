Man's body found in Jensen Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man's body found in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. -- Park Rangers at Savannas State Preserve in Jensen Beach located the body of a man on Saturday just after 3 p.m.

The Park Rangers were continuing their search for a missing man, 61-year-old James Young of Port St. Lucie.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says although a body has been recovered, a positive identification has not yet been made and will not be made until the medical examiner completes an autopsy.

Officials say the man was discovered embedded in some palmetto bushes.

