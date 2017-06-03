Family of 7 displaced by fire in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family of 7 displaced by fire in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A family of 7 was displaced from their home by a fire early Saturday in Lake Worth.

It happened along Marilyn Way inside Lake Worth Village around 5 a.m.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames and protect nearby mobile homes.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

