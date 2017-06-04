9 Killed in Russian home after argument - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

9 Killed in Russian home after argument

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian investigators say a drunken man shot nine people to death after an argument broke out during a festive dinner.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement Sunday that a suspect has been arrested for the shootings in Redkino, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Moscow.

The statement said that survivors told police that the suspect had quarreled with others at the dinner, left the house, returned with a hunting rifle and opened fire. The victims were four women and five men.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.