Missing PSL teen found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing PSL teen found safe

UPDATE: Port St. Lucie police  say Daisha Holmes has been safely located.

---------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing endangered teen. 

Daisha Holmes, 17, was reported missing by her mother.  She was last seen Thursday at approximately 8:30 a.m. at her residence in the 4000 block of SW Rardin St. in Port St. Lucie.

Daisha is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark on the left side of her head. Her clothing description and direction of travel are unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001, Detective Sgt. Lumpkin at (772) 807-4436 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.