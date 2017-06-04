Hernandez case sparks bill to keep convictions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hernandez case sparks bill to keep convictions

 BOSTON (AP) -- The dismissal of Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction after the former NFL star took his life in prison has renewed calls to change a longstanding legal tradition in Massachusetts.

On Monday, lawmakers will hear testimony on a bill that would keep intact criminal convictions of people who die before their appeals are heard. That would eliminate the current legal doctrine cited by a judge last month in vacating Hernandez's conviction in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

The bill was filed on behalf of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan well before Hernandez's death. If passed, it would only affect future cases and have no impact on the Hernandez ruling.

Hernandez took his life after his acquittal in two other slayings but remained in prison for Lloyd's death.

