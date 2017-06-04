Convenience store Dawa sued by Wawa

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has agreed to change its name after a lawsuit from Wawa, according to recently filed court documents.

The stores agreed that the Paterson-based store would change its name, though the filing doesn't specify what it will be called, according to a proposed order filed in U.S. District Court.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa has more than 700 convenience stores in six states and filed a trademark infringement lawsuit earlier this year against Dawa, saying it's taking advantage of Wawa's hard-earned reputation.

"Dawa" is a casual way to say "come in" in Korean and is interpreted to mean "welcome."

Dawa owner Mike Han said in February that he used the name because everyone is welcome there.

A message left for Han on Sunday was not returned.

But Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said at the time that the company has an obligation to protect the brand name and ensure consumers aren't confused. She said the company reached out to the store multiple times to try to resolve the matter privately.

"We wish them nothing but success," she said. "Just without our name included."

Wawa's name is derived from the Lenape tribe's word for Canada goose.