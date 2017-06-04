1 Dead, 1 injured in Indian River Co. boat crash

Friday, June 2 2017 10:21 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:21:07 GMT
Friday, June 2 2017 10:21 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:21:07 GMT
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
Thursday, June 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:24:31 GMT
Thursday, June 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:24:31 GMT
Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.
Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Vero Beach man died in a boating accident in Indian River County on Saturday night.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says a single vessel accident happened just before midnight when a boat was heading north on the Indian River in the intracoastal waterway near the 17th Street Bridge in Vero Beach struck a channel marker.
The boat carried 6 occupants. When the vessel struck the channel marker, 19-year-old Chance F. Rivero of Vero Beach was ejected into the water.
The vessel was able to turn around, located Rivero and pull him from the water.
The vessel met EMS at the Memorial Island Boat Ramp where the Rivero and another passenger were transported to the Indian River County Medical Center by ambulance.
Rivero was pronounced dead at the hospital due to blunt force trauma sustained during the accident.
Another passenger sustained lacerations on his spleen and other possible internal injuries.
Officials are continuing their investigation into the accident.