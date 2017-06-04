House fire displaces two adults - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

House fire displaces two adults

A fire investigator is working to establish the cause of a house fire which displaced two adults on Saturday, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

At 3:16 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire on the 17000 block of Thelma Avenue.

Firefighters on scene reported flames from a single story home and immediately started a fire attack.

At this time, the fire is out and overhaul operations are underway.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced adults.

Check back for further updates.
 

