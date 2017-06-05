$25,000 Reward offered in hunt for missing girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

$25,000 Reward offered in hunt for missing girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that locates a missing 12-year-old Florida girl.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that hundreds of law enforcement officials, members of search groups and local residents have joined the hunt for Naomi Jones, who disappeared Wednesday afternoon. Her classmates have also helped.

The coordinated search has been looking in fields, woods, bushes, trash cans and other spots for the girl.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan has said investigators have identified some people they would like to talk to about the disappearance, but said they are not necessarily suspects.

Naomi is African-American. She has black hair with pink streaks. She was last seen wearing a red tank top with American flag denim shorts and a white choker.

Associated Press 2017

