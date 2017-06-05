Shoplifting suspect dies in crash during chase - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shoplifting suspect dies in crash during chase

LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida shoplifting suspect died in a car crash while fleeing a sheriff's deputy.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Jannie Hodge of Madison was driving faster than 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour) on Interstate 10 near Live Oak when she lost control of her car and struck a tree. She was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Troopers say the chase began at a Walmart where she tried to ram a Suwannee County sheriff's deputy's car with hers.

