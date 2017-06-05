100,000 Mosul children in dangerous conditions

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

BAGHDAD (AP) -- The U.N. children's agency warns that the children in Mosul are bearing the brunt of the intensified fight between U.S.-backed government forces and the Islamic State group in the city's western half.

In a statement issued on Monday, the UNICEF Representative in Iraq, Peter Hawkins, says the agency is receiving "alarming reports" of civilians being killed, including children, with some caught in the crossfire while trying to flee.

Hawkins didn't give a specific number for killed children.

He estimated that 100,000 girls and boys are still in the IS-held Old City neighborhood and other areas, living in extremely dangerous conditions. He called on the warring parties to "protect the children and keep them out of harm's way at all times, in line with their obligations under humanitarian law."