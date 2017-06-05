100,000 Mosul children in dangerous conditions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

100,000 Mosul children in dangerous conditions

BAGHDAD (AP) -- The U.N. children's agency warns that the children in Mosul are bearing the brunt of the intensified fight between U.S.-backed government forces and the Islamic State group in the city's western half.

In a statement issued on Monday, the UNICEF Representative in Iraq, Peter Hawkins, says the agency is receiving "alarming reports" of civilians being killed, including children, with some caught in the crossfire while trying to flee.

Hawkins didn't give a specific number for killed children.

He estimated that 100,000 girls and boys are still in the IS-held Old City neighborhood and other areas, living in extremely dangerous conditions. He called on the warring parties to "protect the children and keep them out of harm's way at all times, in line with their obligations under humanitarian law."

