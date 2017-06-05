"March for Transparency" in Indian River County

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

Chris Cornell's widow still awaiting details about his death

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to allies' dismay

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessions questions

Story Video: Click here

Alteria Woods was the unintended target during a SWAT raid in Indian River County several months ago. She died after being shot multiple times.

On Sunday a peaceful rally for transparency was held, pleading with the sheriff's office to invest in body cameras.

"Has been a nightmare for me to even imagine the pain my baby had to endure," says Woods' mother Yolanda.

Sunday she called for answers.

"Alteria's voice will now be my voice," says Woods.

Detectives say Alteria Woods was shot by law enforcement during a SWAT raid.

Deputies say her boyfriend Andrew Coffee was the intended target, but he used Alteria as a shield during an exchange of gunfire.

To this day, Yolanda is still waiting for answers and she says body cameras could have given them to her.

The sheriff's office faces a critical need for staffing leaving them without enough money to fund cameras.

Michael Marsh organized Sunday's rally.

"We want an outside investigation," says Marsh.

The public hearing on the proposed budget for Indian River County is scheduled for next month.