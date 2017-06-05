"March for Transparency" in Indian River County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

"March for Transparency" in Indian River County

Alteria Woods was the unintended target during a SWAT raid in Indian River County several months ago. She died after being shot multiple times.

On Sunday a peaceful rally for transparency was held, pleading with the sheriff's office to invest in body cameras.

"Has been a nightmare for me to even imagine the pain my baby had to endure," says Woods' mother Yolanda.

Sunday she called for answers.

"Alteria's voice will now be my voice," says Woods.

Detectives say Alteria Woods was shot by law enforcement during a SWAT raid.

Deputies say her boyfriend Andrew Coffee was the intended target, but he used Alteria as a shield during an exchange of gunfire.

To this day, Yolanda is still waiting for answers and she says body cameras could have given them to her.

The sheriff's office faces a critical need for staffing leaving them without enough money to fund cameras.

Michael Marsh organized Sunday's rally.

"We want an outside investigation," says Marsh.

The public hearing on the proposed budget for Indian River County is scheduled for next month.

