Florida man survives London Bridge attack

Chris Cornell's widow says she's grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman's death last month, but she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself.

President Donald Trump has temporarily waived a law that requires the U.S. to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump declines to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, for now

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man survived Saturday’s terror attack in London.

Brad Myers was visiting England from Tampa. He said he realized something was wrong, then saw police rush to the area around London Bridge.

At one point, Myers saw one person jump from the bridge to get away from a truck speeding down the sidewalk.

“It actually reminded me of the attack on Nice, that was the first thing that went through my mind,” he said from London referring to an attack in France last year. “But everyone around was just in absolutely shock on the north side of the bridge, watching what was unfolding."

Myers said he was on alert that something like this could happen during Muslim month of Ramadan.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. London police reported three men drove a van onto a sidewalk and then stabbed people in a bar district, killing seven people.

Police killed the three suspected attackers and arrested 12 others.

The London mayor announced a memorial is planned tonight for the victims.

