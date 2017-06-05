Burglar crashes into Lake Worth house - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Burglar crashes into Lake Worth house

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A stolen car crashed into a house early Monday morning in Lake Worth.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says a burglar stole a car in Lake Osborne Estates just before 5 a.m. and took the vehicle on a joy ride.

The suspect lost control of the car and crashed into a home.

PBSO says the suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.

A tow truck removed the car from the home.

