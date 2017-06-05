Whale washes ashore in Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Whale washes ashore in Palm Beach

A whale has washed ashore near Reef Road in Palm Beach.

Police and a representative from the Marine Animal Rescue Society are on the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has also been called to investigate what's believed to be a dead pygmy sperm whale.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.