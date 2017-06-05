Police: Gunman tries to rob West Palm bank - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Gunman tries to rob West Palm bank

A man armed with a handgun tried to hold up a Wells Fargo bank Monday morning in West Palm Beach, police said.

He targeted the branch at 2701 Okeechobee Blvd but did not get any money, according to police.

He's described as a black man with a mustache and short fade haircut. He was wearing a blue striped shirt, dark blue jeans, and sunglasses.

He was last seen in a 4 door red Honda Civic.

No one was injured.

If you have any information you are urged to contact West Palm Beach police.
 

