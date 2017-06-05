Plane lands on its belly in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Plane lands on its belly in Fort Pierce

picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A small plane landed on its belly at the Treasure Coast International Airport Monday morning.

St. Lucie County Fire District received a call at approximately 10:15 a.m. about a plane that was having difficulty deploying its landing gear.

The plane landed safely with one person on board.

As a precaution, crews sprayed the area around the plane due to a fuel leak.

There were no injuries reported.

