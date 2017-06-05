Boynton Beach officer on administrative leave - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach officer on administrative leave

Boynton Beach Police said they have placed an officer on administrative leave after he allegedly drove a marked patrol car, while off duty, under the influence of alcohol.

Police identified the officer as Nicholas Prince.

“We have serious concerns about the video evidence we have seen,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz said in a statement.

“On its face, the video we received is disturbing and merits extensive review and investigation. What can be seen and heard is absolutely not reflective of the standards of this agency or this profession. We will ensure the due process of all parties is respected, and we will make the investigative file available for public review upon completion of the administrative investigation.”

Prince is on leave with pay.

 
 

