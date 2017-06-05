Two people injured in three-vehicle crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two people injured in three-vehicle crash

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Two people were flown to a local trauma center following a three-vehicle crash in Lake Worth Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The crash happened at 7 p.m. near Fountains drive and Tivoli Court. 

Officials say the vehicles sustained heavy damage. 

The patients were transported by Trauma Hawk. 

