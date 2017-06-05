Jury deadlocked in Horwitz murder trial - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jury deadlocked in Horwitz murder trial

The jury in the Horwitz murder trial will return to court Tuesday morning, after they were deadlocked. But the judge did not declare a mistrial Monday afternoon.

The 12-jury member was split 6 to 6. For almost a week, jurors heard testimony in the murder trial. 70-year-old Donna Horwitz is accused of murdering her ex-husband Lanny Horwitz in their Admirals Cove home. He was shot multiple times in September 2011.

Monday, the jury was instructed to deliberate and during that time requested to hear once again testimony from a forensics expert.

Jurors will return to court Tuesday, in hopes they can agree on a verdict.
 

