Jury finds Donna Horwitz guilty of ex-husband's murder - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jury finds Donna Horwitz guilty of ex-husband's murder

JUPITER, Fla. - A jury has convicted a Palm Beach County woman of killing her ex-husband.

A day after saying they were deadlocked, jury members found Donna Horwitz guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Lanny Horwitz.

He was shot multiple times in September 2011 in their Admirals Cove home.  

Her sentencing is set for June 14.

