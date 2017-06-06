Boat connected with Isabella Hellmann missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boat connected with Isabella Hellmann missing

The catamaran that Isabella Hellmann was on when she disappeared is now missing, according to the Coast Guard. 

Officials say the electronic beacon placed on the boat during the search two weeks ago stopped working. 

The Coast Guard said it was Lewis Bennet's, Hellmann's husband,  job to retrieve the boat.

The FBI is now investigating Hellmann's disappearance.

Bennet said the boat hit something one evening while Hellmann was watching on the deck and he was bellow the deck. He said  when he went up to see what happened, Hellmann was gone. 

