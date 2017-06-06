Homeoweners raise concerns about sober homes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Homeoweners raise concerns about sober homes

Concerned homeowners want to know how Port St. Lucie leaders plan to police sober homes in their backyard. Some are concerned the busted owners in Palm Beach County will move up north. 

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg spoke to the crowd of what's working in Palm Beach County to make sure owners are on the up and up. Not victimizing recovering addicts and making sure they run a clean operation. 

There is no word on when Port St. Lucie leaders plan to vote on an ordinance focused on sober homes. 

