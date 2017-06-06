Memorial planned for paramedics killed in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Memorial planned for paramedics killed in crash

JUPITER, Fla. -- The two EMS paramedics killed when their ambulance rolled over in Jupiter on June 1, 2017 will be memorialized this week.

A celebration of life is planned for Paul Besaw and Lahiri Garcia this Thursday at 9 a.m.

Emergency responders from around the state are expected to be at the memorial.

The service is free and open to the public at the Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens.

