Lake Worth to target properties in opioid crisis

The city of Lake Worth is on the verge of passing an ordinance they say will help tackle the opioid crisis.

A proposal is up for a first reading Tuesday, to make two or more calls related to overdoses within a 30 day period, a nuisance.

The city says in the last two to three years it has seen a drastic increase in opioid overdose calls, yet they've noticed that property owners are refusing to do anything about it.

If the ordinance is approved, property owners could face penalties for not taking responsibility for their properties.

The current code doesn't include overdoses as a chronic nuisance, so the change mainly alters language that would allow officials to respond.

The first reading is set for this Tuesday at 6 p.m. There will be a second reading June 20.

