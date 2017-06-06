Missing girl's body found in creek - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing girl's body found in creek

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- A 12-year-old Florida girl has been found dead in a creek several miles from her home following a massive search.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan announced Monday evening that Naomi Jones had been found by fishermen. She had been reported missing Wednesday.

Morgan says homicide is suspected, but no arrests have been made. Detectives are interviewing people of interest, but authorities haven't released their names or their relationship to Jones. No cause of death has been announced.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials, members of search groups, local residents and even Jones' classmates participated in the hunt for her.

A $20,000 reward had been offered for information that led to her. It wasn't clear if the fishermen who found her body would get the reward.

