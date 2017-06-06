Missing girl's body found in creek

Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.

Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.

Man dies from swimming days after getting tattoo, doctor says

Man dies from swimming days after getting tattoo, doctor says

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.

Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- A 12-year-old Florida girl has been found dead in a creek several miles from her home following a massive search.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan announced Monday evening that Naomi Jones had been found by fishermen. She had been reported missing Wednesday.

Morgan says homicide is suspected, but no arrests have been made. Detectives are interviewing people of interest, but authorities haven't released their names or their relationship to Jones. No cause of death has been announced.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials, members of search groups, local residents and even Jones' classmates participated in the hunt for her.

A $20,000 reward had been offered for information that led to her. It wasn't clear if the fishermen who found her body would get the reward.

------