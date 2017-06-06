Woman gets 20 years for trying to hire hit man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman gets 20 years for trying to hire hit man

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

The Bradenton Herald reports that 35-year-old Rachael Leahy was sentenced Monday. She pleaded no contest last month to criminal solicitation to commit murder.

Authorities say Leahy spoke with undercover deputy who she believed was a hit man in August 2016. She told the detective her ex-husband could be kidnapped and taken to another country and made into a sex slave. She also suggested he could die in an apparent accident, like fire or drowning.

Officials say Leahy wanted her ex-husband gone so she could have custody of their children. She told the detective she could pay him $5,000 after collecting on her ex-husband's life insurance policy.

---

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.