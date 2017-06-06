Crane buckles, knocks out power in Delray - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crane buckles, knocks out power in Delray

Delray Beach Fire Rescue says that a crane at a construction site buckled and hit a power line knocking out power and causing the crane to collapse.

The incident happened at 4300 S Congress Avenue.

Fire Rescue said no one was hurt.

FPL said it was sending a restoration specialist to the area.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.