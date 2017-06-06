Crane buckles, knocks out power in Delray

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

Alleged London attacker was a known radical Islamist

Alleged London attacker was a known radical Islamist

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

Student creates '13 Reasons Why Not' video

Student creates '13 Reasons Why Not' video

Government statistics show an increase in fatal workplace shootings like deadly rampage in Orlando, Florida.

Government statistics show an increase in fatal workplace shootings like deadly rampage in Orlando, Florida.

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

UK police name third attacker as new search gets underway

UK police name third attacker as new search gets underway

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue says that a crane at a construction site buckled and hit a power line knocking out power and causing the crane to collapse.

The incident happened at 4300 S Congress Avenue.

Fire Rescue said no one was hurt.

FPL said it was sending a restoration specialist to the area.