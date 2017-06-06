Thieves wanted for stealing motorcycle in Boca Raton

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

BOCA RATON, Fla.- - The search is on for the two men who police say stole a motorcycle from a home in east Boca Raton early Sunday morning.



In less than a minute, crooks walked onto Peter Palermo's porch, broke the lock on his motorcycle, and took off. “That's when I woke up, I saw the motions had gone off,” said Palermo.

That motion sensor is inside his doorbell. “If I didn't have it, I would have nothing to go off of in this whole incident,” said Palermo.

A tiny camera inside captured one of the thieves in dark jeans and a black and white t-shirt walk feet from Palermo's bedroom. “Especially being at your home, the one place you're supposed to feel safe, to know you were just on the other side of the wall sleeping and someone creeped up on your porch here and took your bike,” said Palermo.

That bike is a black and white 2006 Honda CBR. “It's emotional in a way,” said Palermo. “It's angering. A lot to it. It's all still sinking in for me too.”

Meanwhile, Palermo is offering a $500 reward for information about the men, and another $500 if that leads to an arrest and conviction.

He wants the thieves to know their actions hurt. “When it actually affects the person you're taking it from, what they've done to get it, what it means to them, it's a totally different feeling,” explained Palermo.

If you have any information about this crime, call Detective Darryl Kingman at the Boca Raton Police Department at (561) 620-6096.

