Tri-Rail, Amtrak to benefit from safety grant

More than $33 million is coming to South Florida to improve mass transportation.
The money set aside for the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority will make the railway Tri-Rail runs on safer.
Officials say Tri-Rail will implement technology that will automatically stop trains before accidents.
"The communication process will allow us to ensure that we don't have train to train collisions and to know if there is work going on the tracks," said Tri-Rail Deputy Executive Director Mike Oglesby. "It just makes it an overall safer deal for us."
Amtrak and freight lines will also benefit from the money. Tri-Rail is second behind New York to get the most money from this grant.
Tri-Rail is the 13th largest commuter rail system in the country and boasts 4 million rides annually.