Tri-Rail, Amtrak to benefit from safety grant - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tri-Rail, Amtrak to benefit from safety grant

Story Video: Click here

More than $33 million is coming to South Florida to improve mass transportation.

The money set aside for the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority will make the railway Tri-Rail runs on safer.

Officials say Tri-Rail will implement technology that will automatically stop trains before accidents.

"The communication process will allow us to ensure that we don't have train to train collisions and to know if there is work going on the tracks," said Tri-Rail Deputy Executive Director Mike Oglesby. "It just makes it an overall safer deal for us."

Amtrak and freight lines will also benefit from the money. Tri-Rail is second behind New York to get the most money from this grant.

Tri-Rail is the 13th largest commuter rail system in the country and boasts 4 million rides annually. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.