Woman arrested for stealing veteran's wallet

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla -- A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested after police say she stole a disabled veteran's wallet.

Port St. Lucie Police say 29-year-old Karen Ann Desberg turned herself in to the St. Lucie County Jail after a detective notified her there was a warrant for her arrest.

Police say the victim accidentally left his wallet on the checkout counter after making a purchase at the Publix located at 9100 S. US 1 on May 20, 2017.

Publix staff reviewed surveillance footage and saw the victim complete his transaction and walk away. The customer behind him, described as a white female in her mid to late 30s with a large cross tattoo on her right upper arm, is seen taking the wallet and putting it into her purse.

Police say the woman did not make any attempt to find the owner or turn the wallet over to Publix employees.

On May 25, 2017, Port St. Lucie police posted a picture of the suspect on the police department's Facebook page asking for help in identifying the woman.

Multiple people contacted the investigating detective with the identity of the suspect, Karen Desberg.

The detective conducted interviews with Desberg, who admitted to taking the wallet.

