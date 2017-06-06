Woman arrested for stealing veteran's wallet

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

Government statistics show an increase in fatal workplace shootings like deadly rampage in Orlando, Florida.

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

UK police name third attacker as new search gets underway

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla -- A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested after police say she stole a disabled veteran's wallet.

Port St. Lucie Police say 29-year-old Karen Ann Desberg turned herself in to the St. Lucie County Jail after a detective notified her there was a warrant for her arrest.

Police say the victim accidentally left his wallet on the checkout counter after making a purchase at the Publix located at 9100 S. US 1 on May 20, 2017.

Publix staff reviewed surveillance footage and saw the victim complete his transaction and walk away. The customer behind him, described as a white female in her mid to late 30s with a large cross tattoo on her right upper arm, is seen taking the wallet and putting it into her purse.

Police say the woman did not make any attempt to find the owner or turn the wallet over to Publix employees.

On May 25, 2017, Port St. Lucie police posted a picture of the suspect on the police department's Facebook page asking for help in identifying the woman.

Multiple people contacted the investigating detective with the identity of the suspect, Karen Desberg.

The detective conducted interviews with Desberg, who admitted to taking the wallet.