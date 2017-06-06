Woman accused of biting officer arresting her

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

Government statistics show an increase in fatal workplace shootings like deadly rampage in Orlando, Florida.

The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.

New iPhone feature to block texts while driving

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

'I was frozen': Cosby accuser says she was drugged, groped

FELLSMERE, Fla. - A woman in Fellsmere bit an officer attempting to arrest her during a search of the woman’s home, according to police.

Tamara Mills returned home Monday night to see officers arresting her roommate, according to a police report.

The report said the officers asked Mills to step outside while they searched the home, and that's when Mills began cursing and swung her arm at an officer.

The woman bit another officer on the arm when the officer was attempting to gain control of Mills, police said.

Officers forcibly took Mills to the ground and held “her face down to prevent her from biting again,” according to the report.

Fellsmere police were at the home on June 5 initially searching for Mill’s roommate, Yara Manrique.

Manrique was wanted for violating conditions of her probation on a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana.

When officers entered the woman’s home, the report stated they noticed a “half smoked blunt containing marijuana” and a “grinder containing flakes of marijuana.”

The officers became concerned for the welfare of Manrique's two-year-old son when they said they saw roaches, dirty dishes and trash in the home.

Manrique and Mills were arrested and taken to the Indian River County Jail.

Manrique’s son was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

