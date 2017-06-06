Man found wandering streets thanks community

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

Government statistics show an increase in fatal workplace shootings like deadly rampage in Orlando, Florida.

The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.

New iPhone feature to block texts while driving

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

'I was frozen': Cosby accuser says she was drugged, groped

Less than one month ago, Dave Stewart needed a miracle.

“It was just me and my dog. I didn't have much to care for,” he says.

He got that miracle, and then some.

“Now I have a lot to care for.”

Dave told NewsChannel 5 doctors diagnosed him with stage four throat cancer in January.

He undergoes intense chemo treatments every few weeks.

About a month ago, disoriented by his sickness, he walked out of his Loxahatchee trailer home.

"I got out of there. I wanted to leave, I just wanted to get away. I was scared. And I was confused."

Wandering barefoot for hours, he eventually landed at resident Clint Berryhill's door step.

Clint posted a picture of Dave to social media in an attempt to identify the man.

It sparked a reaction that saw the Loxahatchee community step up.

“All these people came to my aid, and they're all strangers,” Dave says. “I don't know any of them.”

Almost instantly, those strangers organized fundraisers, delivered food, and helped with expenses

“It restored my faith a lot. I had somebody take me into their home.”

He has a message for the community.

“All I can say is thank you. I can't wait to meet all of you, and give you all hugs and tell you I love you. Because I do. Every one of you.”

Even though a tough fight still lies ahead, Dave knows his neighbors have his back.

“There's a 4% chance of making it 5 years having stage 4 throat cancer. Now I feel like I can beat it, and I could be part of that four percent.”