Man found wandering streets thanks community

Less than one month ago, Dave Stewart needed a miracle.

“It was just me and my dog. I didn't have much to care for,” he says. 

He got that miracle,  and then some.

“Now I have a lot to care for.”

Dave told NewsChannel 5 doctors diagnosed him with stage four throat cancer in January.

He undergoes intense chemo treatments every few weeks.

About a month ago, disoriented by his sickness, he walked out of his Loxahatchee trailer home.

"I got out of there. I wanted to leave, I just wanted to get away. I was scared. And I was confused."

Wandering barefoot for hours, he eventually landed at resident Clint Berryhill's door step.

Clint posted a picture of Dave to social media in an attempt to identify the man.

It sparked a reaction that saw the Loxahatchee community step up.

“All these people came to my aid, and they're all strangers,” Dave says. “I don't know any of them.”

Almost instantly, those strangers organized fundraisers, delivered food, and helped with expenses

“It restored my faith a lot. I had somebody take me into their home.”

He has a message for the community.

“All I can say is thank you. I can't wait to meet all of you, and give you all hugs and tell you I love you. Because I do. Every one of you.”

Even though a tough fight still lies ahead, Dave knows his neighbors have his back.

“There's a 4% chance of making it 5 years having stage 4 throat cancer. Now I feel like I can beat it, and I could be part of that four percent.”

