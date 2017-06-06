Home invasion burglars caught in Fort Pierce

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

Government statistics show an increase in fatal workplace shootings like deadly rampage in Orlando, Florida.

The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

'I was frozen': Cosby accuser says she was drugged, groped

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

Two burglars were caught following a home invasion in Fort Pierce Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the suspects broke into a home in the 2200 block of North 42nd Street at approximately 2:10 p.m. Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene 7 minutes after the 911 call from a dispatcher and saw two black males running from the home.

According to a report, patrol deputies along with undercover detectives, the air unit and a K9 unit responded and set up a perimeter around a wooded lot.

The suspects, Cameron Paschal, 17, and Denickson Cyrius, 18, were located within minutes from each other and placed under arrest. They were both charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, theft and resisting arrest without violence.

Paschal was released to the Department of Juvenile Justice and Cyrus was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

The items taken from the victim's home were located in the search for both suspects, officials said.