Boynton neighborhood experiencing flooding - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton neighborhood experiencing flooding

Story Video: Click here

Pipers Glen neighborhood in Boynton Beach is dealing with flooding Tuesday evening due to constant rain. 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is also helping out stranded motorists at Boca Chase Drive and Waterberry Drive in northwest Boca Raton. 

Firefighters want to remind  drivers not to attempt to drive through flooded areas and not to assume you can make it through big puddles.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.