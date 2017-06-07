Turkey seizes more than a ton of heroin on ship

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

Government statistics show an increase in fatal workplace shootings like deadly rampage in Orlando, Florida.

Government statistics show an increase in fatal workplace shootings like deadly rampage in Orlando, Florida.

The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.

The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

'I was frozen': Cosby accuser says she was drugged, groped

'I was frozen': Cosby accuser says she was drugged, groped

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) -- Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish police and coast guards have seized more than a ton of heroin in a raid on a Congo-flagged ship in international waters.

Anadolu Agency said Wednesday the heroin was one of the largest amounts seized by Turkish authorities in recent years.

The Turkish forces stopped the Commander Tide ship in the Mediterranean on June 2, acting on a tip that it was carrying drugs destined for Turkey, the agency said.

The heroin was found hidden in secret compartments and the ship's nine crew members were detained, the report said.

The ship was brought to a port in the Turkish Mediterranean coastal town of Marmaris and some 1,000 bags containing the drug were put on display for journalists.