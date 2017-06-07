Police arrest man at Heathrow connected to blast

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.

Government statistics show an increase in fatal workplace shootings like deadly rampage in Orlando, Florida.

Government statistics show an increase in fatal workplace shootings like deadly rampage in Orlando, Florida.

The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.

The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.

'I was frozen': Cosby accuser says she was drugged, groped

'I was frozen': Cosby accuser says she was drugged, groped

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

LONDON (AP) -- Greater Manchester Police say a man has been arrested at London's Heathrow Airport in connection with the investigation of the May 22 bombing of a Manchester concert arena.

Police said the 38-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday night. He has not been identified or charged.

Officials say the arrest had been planned and that there was no direct threat to the busy airport.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande concert by detonating a bomb. Police say Abedi built the bomb largely on his own but may have the support of a network. Few details of the investigation have been released and no one has yet been charged.

Seven men remain in custody on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act. Police have released 12 other people without charges.