Cars stuck as West Boca neighborhood floods

The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.

The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby accuser to resume testimony in sex assault trial

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

WEST BOCA RATON, Fla. - Drivers were stranded after torrential rain flooded a street in a west Boca neighborhood.

Boca Chase Drive at Waterberry Drive, near the Sweetwater neighborhood.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was assisting drivers Tuesday night when their cars got stuck in the high water.

Almost a dozen cars were stuck. Some drivers pushed their vehicles home because tow trucks were so backed up.

Wednesday morning was a similar scene, with two vehicles stranded over night.

As people woke up and tried to leave their neighborhood, some powered through the flooded area while others turned around.

