Cars stuck as West Boca neighborhood floods

Cars stuck as West Boca neighborhood floods

WEST BOCA RATON, Fla. - Drivers were stranded after torrential rain flooded a street in a west Boca neighborhood.

Boca Chase Drive at Waterberry Drive, near the Sweetwater neighborhood.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was assisting drivers Tuesday night when their cars got stuck in the high water.

Almost a dozen cars were stuck. Some drivers pushed their vehicles home because tow trucks were so backed up.

Wednesday morning was a similar scene, with two vehicles stranded over night.

As people woke up and tried to leave their neighborhood, some powered through the flooded area while others turned around.

