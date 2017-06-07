Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise closed Wednesday due to flooding

The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.

The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Sawgrass Mills, which bills itself as the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the United States, is closed Wednesday, June 7, due to flooding.

Operators of the mall, locate in Sunrise, said they will continue to assess the situation throughout the day.

Due to area flooding, Sawgrass Mills will be closed today, June 7, 2017. We will continue to assess the situation throughout the day. — Sawgrass Mills (@ShopSawgrass) June 7, 2017

We will provide regular mall updates here and on our shopping line at (954)846-2350. — Sawgrass Mills (@ShopSawgrass) June 7, 2017

Be advised that the Sawgrass Mills Mall is CLOSED today due to flooding. Please use extreme caution when driving through flooded areas. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) June 7, 2017

