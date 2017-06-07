Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise closed Wednesday due to flooding - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise closed Wednesday due to flooding

Sawgrass Mills, which bills itself as the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the United States, is closed Wednesday, June 7, due to flooding.

Operators of the mall, locate in Sunrise, said they will continue to assess the situation throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.